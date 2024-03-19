Kennesaw State adds three FBS teams to future football schedules

The Kennesaw State Owls have added three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts with all three schools, totaling five games, were obtained from Kennesaw State University via a state open records request.

Kennesaw State will travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten Conference at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Owls will receive a $1.3 million guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract.

The 2025 Kennesaw State-Indiana matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Kennesaw State will play a home-and-home series with the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference beginning in the 2025 season. The Owls will host the Red Wolves at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2025 and will play the return game at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., the following season on Sept. 26, 2026.

The 2025 contest between the Owls and Red Wolves will also be a first-time meeting.

With the addition of Indiana and Arkansas State, Kennesaw State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Owls are slated to open the season on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Aug. 28-30) and they also have a previously scheduled home tilt against the Chattanooga Mocs on the docket (Oct. 4).

Kennesaw State has also scheduled a pair of future road contests against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the ACC, another opponent that the Owls have never faced on the gridiron. Kennesaw State will travel to take on North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 14, 2030.

According to copies of the contracts, North Carolina will pay Kennesaw State a $1 million guarantee for the 2028 contest and a $500,000 guarantee for the 2030 contest.

