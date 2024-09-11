Stanford, BYU reschedule future football game for 2025 season

The Stanford Cardinal and BYU Cougars have rescheduled their future football game for the 2025 season, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

Stanford was previously scheduled to travel to play BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on August 30, 2031. That game has been moved up six seasons and will now be played on September 6, 2025, according to Stanford’s sports communications department.

The Stanford-BYU game now set for 2025 is part of a series of games that were scheduled in 2013 and then extended in 2020. However, four of those scheduled games were later canceled as a result of BYU moving from their Independent status to the Big 12 Conference last season.

Moving Stanford to the 2025 schedule also satisfies the Big 12’s strength of schedule requirement for the Cougars, which states that each league member must play at least one power non-conference opponent per season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that BYU will host the Portland State Vikings in 2025 instead of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. We obtained a copy of an amendment to the BYU-Southern Utah contract, which states that their game in 2025 has been rescheduled for Aug. 30, 2031.

BYU is also scheduled to visit the East Carolina Pirates next season on Sept. 20. With the addition of Stanford and Portland State, plus the ECU game, BYU has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season.

In addition to its three non-conference opponents, BYU will play nine Big 12 opponents. Big 12 foes headed to Provo in 2025 include TCU, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia. The Cougars will travel to face Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.

Stanford now has three non-conference opponents on its schedule for 2025, with only one more needed. The Cardinal are slated to open the 2025 season in Week Zero on Aug. 23 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, Hawaii. One week after visiting BYU, the Cardinal are scheduled to host the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 13 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

The ACC slate of opponents for Stanford in 2025 has also been announced. The Cardinal will host Boston College, Cal, Florida State, and Pitt and will visit Miami, North Carolina, SMU, and Virginia.

Football Schedules