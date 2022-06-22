BYU, Stanford cancel four future football games

The BYU Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal have canceled four future football games, it was announced on Wednesday.

BYU and Stanford originally scheduled a four-game, home-and-home football series back in 2013 and then added four additional games in 2020 for a total of eight contests. The series was set to begin in Stanford, Calif., in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of that cancellation, the two schools also opted to cancel their scheduled game in Provo in 2029, per the Stanford Sports Information Department. This left the series with six games.

With the BYU Cougars moving from their Independent status to the Big 12 Conference in 2023, the two schools have also agreed to cancel four additional games. Those four games include two in Stanford in 2026 and 2028 and two in Provo, Utah, in 2025 and 2035.

Stanford is still scheduled to host BYU at Stanford Stadium this season on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The trimmed down series will conclude with the Cardinal visiting the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2031.

To replace the four games with BYU, Stanford will now play the San Jose State Spartans on the same dates as the canceled games with the Cougars. Stanford and San Jose State will meet in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2025 and Sept. 1, 2035 and in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 28, 2026 and Nov. 25, 2028.

As for BYU, the Cougars still need to trim some opponents from their schedules in 2024 and 2026, which currently include six on each. Beginning in 2023, BYU will play three non-conference games and nine Big 12 games per season.

