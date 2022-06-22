Stanford, San Jose State schedule four-game football series beginning in 2025

The Stanford Cardinal and the San Jose State Spartans have scheduled a four game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2025, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Stanford will travel to take on San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Cardinal will return to San Jose 10 seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2035.

Stanford will host San Jose State twice in a three-year span, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. The Cardinal will then host the Spartans two seasons later on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2028.

Following the passing of San Jose State alum and legendary Stanford head coach Bill Walsh, the Stanford-San Jose State matchup was renamed the Bill Walsh Legacy Game.

Stanford and San Jose State first met on the gridiron in 1900 and have played 67 contests. The Cardinal have won six consecutive games in the series, including 34-13 in their most recent matchup in 2013, and currently lead the overall series 52-14-1.

For Stanford, all four games against San Jose State replace previously scheduled contests against the BYU Cougars. BYU, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, is joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023 and has been purging opponents from their future schedules.

“We are excited to announce this series with Stanford,” said SJSU Director of Athletics Jeff Konya. “It fits well with our scheduling philosophy of playing quality regional opponents and bolstering our home non-conference contests for One Spartan Nation to experience.”

The Spartans also announced on Wednesday that they have rescheduled their game at ULM in 2028 for Sept. 15, 2029 and their game at Akron in 2024 for Sept. 18, 2032.

Football Schedules