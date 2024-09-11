BYU to host Portland State in 2025, reschedules Southern Utah game

The BYU Cougars have added the Portland State Vikings to their 2025 football schedule, according to a report from John Canzano on Monday.

BYU will host Portland State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on a date to be determined in 2025. The game will mark only the second meeting on the gridiron between the two schools.

Portland State and BYU will play a football game in 2025, per sources. Vikings were originally scheduled to play at Oregon State. That game has been dropped. PSU will instead play at BYU next season. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 9, 2024

In their first matchup on Aug. 26, 2017, BYU defeated Portland State 20-6 in Provo.

BYU was previously scheduled to host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Sept. 6, 2025, but that game has been rescheduled for a future season, FBSchedules.com has learned via a copy of an amendment obtained from Southern Utah University. BYU will now host Southern Utah in Provo on Aug. 30, 2031 and will pay a $650,000 guarantee for the contest, which is an increase of $200,000 over the original agreement.

The Cougars were previously scheduled to open the 2031 season at home against the Stanford Cardinal, so that game will have to be rescheduled for another date in 2031 or some other season. BYU and Stanford played the first game of a home-and-home series last season in Stanford, Calif., with the Cougars coming out on top, 35-26.

BYU still needs one additional non-conference opponent in 2025 to go along with the home contest against Portland State and a road contest against the East Carolina Pirates (Sept 20). One option for the Cougars would be to move the Stanford game in 2031 to the 2025 season, as the Cardinal have two schedule openings.

Other options for BYU in 2025 include Oregon State and Washington State, who both appear to be competing as independents next season after news that the Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement would not be extended. Oregon State was also scheduled to play Portland State in 2025 and could be involved in a multi-team agreement to swap opponents.

Stay tuned as there will likely be many scheduling changes for the 2025 season due to the lingering effects of conference realignment.

Future BYU Football Schedules