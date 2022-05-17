Sam Houston, Hawaii schedule 2024, 2025 home-and-home football series

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic event agreement with the University of Hawai’i at Manoa was obtained from Sam Houston State University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

In the first game of the series, Sam Houston will host Hawaii at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The series will conclude the following season with the Bearkats traveling to face the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

The 2024 Sam Houston-Hawaii contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Sam Houston is currently a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The 2021 FCS champion Bearkats are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin play in Conference USA in 2023.

Hawaii was previously scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the BYU Cougars on the exact same dates in 2024 and 2025. With BYU moving from an FBS Independent to the Big 12 Conference in 2023, the series with Hawaii has obviously been canceled.

FBSchedules.com has also learned that Sam Houston’s 2022 game at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels is the first game of a home-and-home series. According to a copy of the contract, the Colonels will visit Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Although the contract was signed in August 2021 well before Sam Houston announced a move to the FBS, the matchup will likely remain as scheduled since FBS teams typically play a one home game per season against an FCS opponent.

