Sam Houston adds Eastern Kentucky to complete 2022 football schedule

The Sam Houston Bearkats have added the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Sam Houston will travel to take on Eastern Kentucky at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first meeting on the gridiron, Sam Houston hosted Eastern Kentucky at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, and defeated the Colonels, 42-28.

Sam Houston is a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), while Eastern Kentucky competes in the ASUN Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The 2022 season will be the last for Sam Houston as a member of the WAC. The Bearkats will be ineligible for the FCS Playoffs due to its transition to Conference USA in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2023.

Sam Houston announced the Eastern Kentucky matchup in conjunction with the release of their entire 2022 football schedule. Other non-conference opponents for Sam Houston include Texas A&M on the road (Sept. 3) and home tilts against Northern Arizona (Sept. 10) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Sept. 17).

In WAC play in 2022, Sam Houston will host Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 1 in Houston, Texas), Abilene Christian (Oct. 8) and Southern Utah (Nov. 12) and will travel to play UIW (Sept. 24), Tarleton State (Oct. 22), Dixie State (Nov. 5), and Lamar (Nov. 19).

