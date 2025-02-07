NFL to play first-ever regular-season football game in Ireland in 2025

The National Football League (NFL) will play its first-ever regular-season football game in Ireland in 2025, the league announced Friday.

The game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which is the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association. The stadium has a total seating capacity of 82,300.

The NFL also revealed that the designated host team for the Ireland game is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We are delighted to officially bring a regular season NFL game to Ireland as part of our 2025 International Games slate,” said Executive Vice President International, League Events and Club Business at the NFL Peter O’Reilly. “Both the NFL and the Steelers franchise have deep roots and history in Ireland, and we’re looking forward to making our regular-season debut in Dublin, bringing our game to a large and passionate Irish fan base and underlining the NFL’s commitment to global growth.”

The Steelers’ opponent in 2025, along with game date and kickoff time, will be announced at a later date.

“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season,” said Steelers’ President Art Rooney II. “The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland.”

Possible opponents for the Steelers include Baltimore, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Green Bay, Minnesota, and Seattle. Pittsburgh is also slated to host Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Miami in 2025, but all three teams are already slated to play in other International contests.

“This is a major vote of confidence in Ireland’s ability to host world class events and in Dublin’s reputation as one of the most welcoming cities in the world,” said Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD. “Hosting a regular season NFL game in 2025 will have huge benefits for Irish tourism, the wider economy and our sports ecosystem. It will also build upon the deep cultural, family and economic ties between Ireland and the United States. I look forward to welcoming thousands of American football fans from the U.S., Europe and further afield to our shores for this historic game, and also to the ongoing collaboration with the NFL, Sport Ireland and American Football Ireland to grow American football participation in Ireland, both the tackle and flag format of the game, as part of the government’s commitment to increasing the number of people regularly participating in sport and physical activity.”

Beginning with the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season football games internationally.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers to Croke Park,” said GAA President, Jarlath Burns. “This event will not only highlight our stadium’s world-class facilities but also reinforce the connections and love of sport shared between our communities. Croke Park is a proud symbol of Ireland’s rich sporting heritage, and hosting one of the world’s best sporting organizations is a momentous occasion for the entire country. It will be a special and unique event, celebrating the passion uniting two great sporting codes in the heart of Dublin.”

Two other first-time International contests for the 2025 season were previously announced by the NFL. The Miami Dolphins will play in Madrid, Spain, while the Indianapolis Colts will play in Berlin, Germany.

Other teams with International games announced for 2025 include the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who will each host opponents at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also host their usual game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that the LA Rams will host the first-ever regular-season game in Australia during the 2026 season.