NFL announces first-ever regular-season football game in Australia

The National Football League (NFL) will play its first-ever regular-season football game in Australia in 2026, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stadium is the largest in the Southern Hemisphere and has a capacity of 100,024 (95,000 seats plus 5,000 standing room).

The NFL also revealed that the designated host team for the game in Melbourne, Australia, will be the Los Angeles Rams.

“Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint.”

The Rams’ opponent in 2026, along with game date and kickoff time, will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled the NFL will be touching down in the sporting capital of Australia. Victoria is now the first-ever state in Australia to host a regular season NFL game,” said Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan. “It’s a win for jobs, a win for businesses and a win for fans who will get to see American football played at the iconic MCG.”

“NFL fans will love Melbourne’s culture, food, sport and entertainment. From hidden laneways to blockbuster events, there’s always something new on show,” said Victoria Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the NFL to be played on the hallowed turf of the MCG.”

Beginning with the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season football games internationally.

“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”

The Miami Dolphins will host the NFL’s first regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, during the 2025 season, while the Indianapolis Colts will host the first-ever regular-season game in Berlin, Germany, in 2025.

Other teams with international games announced for 2025 include the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who will each host opponents at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also host their usual game at Wembley Stadium in London.