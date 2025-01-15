Indianapolis Colts to host first regular-season NFL game in Berlin

The Indianapolis Colts will host the NFL’s first regular-season game in Berlin, Germany, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be played at Olympic Stadium, which is the home of the soccer team Hertha BSC and has a seating capacity of 74,475.

“Germany is an important market for the NFL, with continued growth in fandom and passion for the game,” said NFL Germany General Manager Alexander Steinforth. “After four successful international games in-market across Munich and Frankfurt, we’re thrilled to have the Colts as the designated team for our first-ever regular season game in Berlin in 2025 — a city that holds so much football history and is a true testament to the international expansion and growth of the league.”

The game in Berlin in 2025 will mark the fifth regular-season contest to be played in Germany. The league has played games in Frankfurt and Munich since 2022.

“The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world’s most historic cities,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “The NFL has become a global brand, and we’re looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation’s footprint around the world. This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers and fans this season and in the future.”

The NFL will announce the opponent for the Colts in Berlin when the complete league schedule is released this spring.

“With today’s announcement of the Indianapolis Colts as the designated team of the NFL Berlin game, our joint journey with the NFL continues. This announcement is special for many Berliners, as there is a close connection to the team through Björn Werner, our NFL hero and former Colts player,” said Senator for the Interior and Sports, State of Berlin Iris Spranger. We look forward to welcoming the Colts to our sports metropolis. It will be a football festival like we have never experienced in Berlin before. For the Colts. For the fans. And as they say in Indianapolis: for the shoe!”

Beginning with the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season football games internationally. Other teams with international games announced for 2025 include the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who will each host opponents at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also host their usual game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Additionally, one regular-season NFL game will be played at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.