NFL teams vote to increase International Games to eight beginning in 2025

National Football League (NFL) teams have voted to increase the number of International Games from four to eight beginning with the 2025 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

The NFL played a total of five International games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, three games were played in London, England, while one game was contested in Mexico City, Mexico and one in Munich, Germany. This season, three games were played in London and two in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams,” said Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner. “Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced it will play its first-ever regular-season football game in Brazil in 2024. With the addition of that contest, the NFL International Games next season will again consist of five games total with three London games and one Munich game.

“As a league, we welcome the update to this resolution that will ultimately see us play more games internationally than ever before, helping us to expand our global footprint and connect our teams and athletes with new audiences,” said Joel Glazer, chairman of the NFL’s International Committee and owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “International games have been a huge success, and we are excited for the opportunity to share the sport of American football with more fans from around the world in the future.”

According to the announcement, three stipulations for International games were approved by NFL ownership: