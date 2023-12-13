NFL announces first-ever International football game in Brazil

The National Football League (NFL) will play its first-ever regular-season football game in Brazil in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, during the 2024 season. The stadium is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of São Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base.”

The NFL game in Brazil will be one of five International Series matchups that season. The league will again play three contests in London, England — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, a Jacksonville Jaguars home game — while one contest will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, for the third consecutive season.

“The National Football League’s decision to bring a regular season game to São Paulo is significant and exciting for the city, consolidating São Paulo and Brazil at the center of the global sporting stage,” said Ricardo Nunes, the mayor of São Paulo. “Through our hard work, we will now be able to welcome the NFL to our city, hosting this historic game that will have a positive impact on tourism, employment and the city’s economy.”

Teams that will be playing in the 2024 International Series will be announced early next year. Dates and matchups for those contests will be announced in conjunction with the release of the 2024 NFL schedule, likely in May.