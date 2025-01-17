Miami Dolphins to host first regular-season NFL game in Spain

The Miami Dolphins will host the NFL’s first regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, the league announced Friday.

The game will be played at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The stadium is the home of the soccer team Real Madrid C.F. and has a seating capacity of 85,000+.

“The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world,” said Head of Europe and APAC at the NFL Brett Gosper. “The Miami Dolphins playing at the Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., showcases the global appeal of the league and of our sport, in what promises to be a historic moment.”

The opponent for Miami will be either Arizona, Buffalo, Las Vegas, New England, San Francisco or Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”

The NFL will announce the opponent for the Dolphins in Madrid when the complete league schedule is released this spring.

“This partnership with the NFL will bring one of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions to the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium which has welcomed millions of passionate fans from around the globe to enjoy incredible sporting experiences,” said Real Madrid Institutional Relations Director Emilio Butragueño.

Beginning with the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season football games internationally. Other teams with international games announced for 2025 include the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who will each host opponents at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also host their usual game at Wembley Stadium in London.

On Wednesday, the league announced that the Indianapolis Colts will host the first-ever regular-season game in Berlin, Germany, in 2025.