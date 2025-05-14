NFL schedule release 2025: Two Christmas Day Netflix games revealed

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Schedule release on Wednesday evening, the league has announced the two matchups that are set for Christmas Day.

Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this year, and the league will take advantage of the opportunity to showcase multiple games on that weekday.

In the first contest on Thursday, Dec. 25, the Washington Commanders will host the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00pm ET. That will be followed by the Detroit Lions traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings with the kickoff set for 4:30pm ET. Both contests will be streamed exclusively by Netflix.

Here go two more for y’all 🎁 2025 Christmas Gameday on @netflix pic.twitter.com/8hLJA4Fan5 — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2025

A third Christmas contest follows on Amazon’s Prime Video, which was announced earlier this week. It features the Denver Broncos traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15pm ET.

Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL’s broadcast partners have been announcing several featured matchups. The complete schedule will be revealed Wednesday evening at 8:00pm ET.

Last month, the league announced the matchup for the 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31 at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while the remaining dates will be announced tonight.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West