NFL schedule release 2025: FOX Saturday doubleheader set for Week 16

Ahead of the 2025 NFL schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL and its broadcast partners are announcing several key matchups.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. The Cowboys-Eagles game, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Monday evening, FOX announced it has secured two new exclusive broadcast windows in 2025. The network will televise a doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20 (Week 16), and the matchups will feature the Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears.

Additional details, including the kickoff times, will be revealed during the release of the complete NFL schedule on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.

We’re bringing the heat in Week 16 with a can't-miss doubleheader! 🔥🏈 Catch an NFC East clash as the @Eagles take on the @Commanders, followed by an NFC North battle between the @packers and @ChicagoBears! Saturday, December 20th on FOX 📺 pic.twitter.com/R56I4gsHLI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 12, 2025

Last month, the league announced that the NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31, The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and it will kickoff at 8:00pm ET (NBC/Peacock).

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West