Boise State, Cincinnati adjust locations of future football series

A scheduled future home-and-home football series between the Boise State Broncos and Cincinnati Bearcats has been changed a fourth time, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com from Boise State University via a state public records request.

Cincinnati and Boise State originally signed a contract back in October of 2013 that called for the two schools to play in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 21, 2019 and in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 26, 2020. That contract was signed by UC Director of Athletics Whit Babcock, now at Virginia Tech, and BSU Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, now at Minnesota.

In September of 2015, the athletic directors at both institutions at the time, Mike Bohn of Cincinnati and Curt Apsey of Boise State, signed a new agreement that superseded the previous contract. The dates for the games were changed to Sept. 28, 2024 in Boise and Sept. 27, 2025 in Cincinnati.

Four years later in June 2019, Bohn and Apsey modified the series a third time, which postponed the series to Sept. 2, 2028 in Boise and Sept. 1, 2029 in Cincinnati.

As previously mentioned, the series has been changed a fourth time, this time by Boise State Director of Athletics Jeremiah Dickey and Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham. The series is not being postponed, however, as the dates will remain exactly the same.

Instead of Boise, the series between the Broncos and Bearcats will now begin in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028. The second and final game of the series is now set for Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, the following season on Sept. 1, 2029.

Cincinnati, a member of the Big 12 Conference, and Boise State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, have never met on the gridiron. Boise State is slated to join the Pac-12 Conference next season.

The recent change to the series is likely due to Cincinnati joining the Big 12 Conference two years ago. The Big 12 plays a nine-game conference schedule, which results in four or five conference home games in rotating seasons for each team.

Cincinnati’s current conference slate consists of five home games in odd seasons and four home games in even seasons. With the Boise State series change, the Bearcats will now host the Broncos in 2028, which is a four-Big 12 home game season. That gives Cincinnati five home games with the potential for seven with the addition of two more home non-conference opponents.

