Cincinnati, Houston, UCF reach deal to depart American for Big 12 in 2023

The Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights have each reached a deal to depart the American Athletic Conference and join the Big 12 in 2023, it was officially announced on Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF’s membership in The American will be terminated effective July 1, 2023, allowing all three schools to join the Big 12 Conference at that time.

“I would like to thank UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto and Houston President Renu Khator – as well as Tulane President Michael Fitts, who is chair of our Board of Directors – for their efforts and leadership to arrive at a sensible resolution to the three schools’ departure from the conference,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. “All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically. We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”

Back in September 2021, the Big 12 voted to invite all three schools to join the conference. An invitation to the BYU Cougars, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, was also extended and accepted. As an Independent, the Cougars were not restrained by any conference bylaws.

“It has been a privilege for our universities to compete at the highest level in the American Athletic Conference where our programs have grown and flourished, both athletically and academically,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto, and Houston President Renu Khator in a joint statement. “To be part of The American’s climb to national prominence in recent years is something we’ll always look back on with great pride. We are especially grateful to Commissioner Aresco and his staff for their efforts during this process and look forward to an outstanding year of competition in 2022-23.”

With the addition of four teams, the Big 12 Conference will have 14 football-playing members during the 2023 and 2024 seasons until the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns depart for the SEC in 2025. Unless, however, Oklahoma and Texas manage to negotiate an early exit.

The American will be down to eight teams in 2023. However, six schools from Conference USA — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA — have already accepted invitations to join The American and could leave early to join for the 2023 season.