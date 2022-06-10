Cincinnati, Houston, UCF reach deal to depart American for Big 12 in 2023

The Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights have each reached a deal to depart the American Athletic Conference and join the Big 12 in 2023, it was officially announced on Friday.
Under the terms of the agreement, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF’s membership in The American will be terminated effective July 1, 2023, allowing all three schools to join the Big 12 Conference at that time.
“I would like to thank UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto and Houston President Renu Khator – as well as Tulane President Michael Fitts, who is chair of our Board of Directors – for their efforts and leadership to arrive at a sensible resolution to the three schools’ departure from the conference,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. “All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically. We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”
Back in September 2021, the Big 12 voted to invite all three schools to join the conference. An invitation to the BYU Cougars, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, was also extended and accepted. As an Independent, the Cougars were not restrained by any conference bylaws.
“It has been a privilege for our universities to compete at the highest level in the American Athletic Conference where our programs have grown and flourished, both athletically and academically,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto, and Houston President Renu Khator in a joint statement. “To be part of The American’s climb to national prominence in recent years is something we’ll always look back on with great pride. We are especially grateful to Commissioner Aresco and his staff for their efforts during this process and look forward to an outstanding year of competition in 2022-23.”
With the addition of four teams, the Big 12 Conference will have 14 football-playing members during the 2023 and 2024 seasons until the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns depart for the SEC in 2025. Unless, however, Oklahoma and Texas manage to negotiate an early exit.
The American will be down to eight teams in 2023. However, six schools from Conference USA — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA — have already accepted invitations to join The American and could leave early to join for the 2023 season.
When Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC, Kanas and West Virginia leave for greener pastures and the subsequent below expectations Big 12 media rights deal is finalized; the Autonomous 4 (Big 10, SEC, ACC and the PAC 12) will be born and this conference will become the first recognized member of the Group of 6.
The Big 12 already has autonomous status. This distinction cannot be taken away, regardless of who leaves. If you want to divide the power 5 it would be the big 2 (SEC and Big Ten) and everybody else (ACC, Pac-12, Big 12).
There is NO such guaranteed status. The terms Power-5 and Group-of-5 come out revenue generation. After the departure of Texas and Oklahoma the Big 12’s ability to generate TV revenue will take a HUGE hit.
What do you think drove them, after an extensive (and expensive) search looking for 2 new members to reach 12 members; a search that included all four of their recently selected new membership candidates: they just announced, “Nevermind”
ans: They would have lost money. They will still lose money.
If the Big 12 likes being at 14 they just might add more schools in 2025 if Oklahoma and Texas have to stay until then
Memphis and Boise I hope. I’m sure you have different schools, maybe Colorado Schools of Mines and Utah Tech.
why will teams joins other conferences
For Houston, Cincinnati and UCF the ‘new’ Big 12 media deal will be an up-grade. For the remnant membership it will be an unsustainable financial haircut. Hence, they will (or attempt to) flee to more lucative pastures.
I think the Big 12 is in line for what could be the most generous media rights deal of all P5 leagues.
CBS, Turner, and NBC should replace Fox (this one because of Fox News) and ESPN/ABC as partners. Now that ESPN’s getting complete control of the SEC, including games on ABC, they could stand to lose at least one P5 league, there’s the possibility that the Big Ten will leave ESPN too.
CBS and NBC would share the OTA portion of the package, Paramount Network, TBS/TNT/TruTV, and USA airing the cable portion, and streaming rights shared by Paramount+, Peacock Premium, and HBOmax. The new deal would give huge financial incentives to the Big 12 add members beyond those who will still be in the conference beyond 2025. Those new members could very well be Boise State, Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Temple, and Tulane.
The Big 12 can adopt a 7-game schedule, abolishing formal division standings but nevertheless creating 3 groups of opponents who would face each other annually:
Baylor, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane
Boise State, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Cincinnati, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, UCF, West Virginia
The other two games on each team’s conference schedule would be rotating opponents.
Combining with my proposal for the SEC to go to 7 conference games with three permanent and four rotating opponents, this could set up the preservation of Bedlam as a non-conference game.
When Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC, the TV revenue for whatever constitutes the Big 12 is estimated to drop by 50%. Just except it and move on.
You don’t get it Sloane. CBS is desperate to remain relevant in the CFB broadcasting world upon losing the SEC. The Big 12, and possibly the Big Ten, could help in that regard. So they will pay anything to televise Big 12 football if the conference seeks to end its relationships with Fox and ESPN. Especially if the Big Ten doesn’t end up on the network.
NBC has also been consistently frustrated with Notre Dame not winning a title since 1988, three years before the network began airing their home games. And Turner had a past relationship with the Big 12. NBC of course is also interested in the Big Ten.
When CBS announced the end of their partnership with the SEC, I wanted NBC to pick up the OTA portion, given ND’s title drought and the fact that NBC having the conference with the most national titles in the 21st century would look very good. That didn’t pan out either.
Furthermore it is possible that CBS affiliates within the SEC footprint will depart the network for ABC come 2024 in order to continue televising SEC football, not unlike the exodus of CBS affiliates to Fox nearly 30 years ago to continue televising the NFL’s NFC, with many of the CBS affiliates joining Fox in that era being located in NFC markets, including DFW, home of the most valuable sports team, the Cowboys.
Z-man why are you so stuck on dropping to 7 conference games? You do not seem to get it!
It’s not going to happen!!!!!
Let Texas and Oklahoma leave in 2023. Charge them an exit fee of 200 million each.
Well now that it’s official that all four teams will be in the conference in ‘23 that should make for a fun conference to watch with or without UT and OU.
But not necessarily a profitable one
Very shortly after and you’ve edited in the past.
All these Financials are from Brett Mcmurphy @ The Action Network, Sam Khan Jr @ The Athletic.
18 Million $$ per School to depart the AAC after 21 Months instead of 27 Months. 14 Years of Debt for an Athletics transfer of Membership.
That Money isn’t coming from the A.D., FB Coaches, BB Coaches Salaries & Athletic Department Budget. These People are immune from the Consequences of their mishandling, wasteful indebtedness, cavalier attitude toward Spending other People’s Labor ( We all know this Labor is translated into $$ so it can be exchanged through an easy medium.) The Taxpayers who pay all these Taxes in Ohio, Texas & Florida, which are then appropriated by the State House in each State, because that’s what State run Universities do, they go to their State Legislature for funding, are put into future Debt. Current & future Students who go into Debt with Student Loans for Tuition / Room & Board have the Burden of 14 Years of University Debt added to their Loads.
54 Million over 14 Years.
When UCinncinati, UCF, UHouston had joined the Big 12 in January of 2024: 30 Million over 4 Years is much less risky, has a tighter Window, making it more sound Financially.
An empirical Example: a lot changes in 2 Years. The Pandemic Medical, Financial, Mental, Social Human Disaster radically affected All Autonomous 5 Conferences Plans. The Nonautonomous 5 Conferences were severely affected by it.