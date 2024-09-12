Four Mountain West schools to join Pac-12 in 2026

Four Mountain West Conference schools will join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026, it was officially announced on Thursday morning.

The Boise State Broncos, Colorado State Rams, Fresno State Bulldogs, and San Diego State Aztecs will each join the Pac-12 Conference in all sports on July 1, 2026. Those four schools will join Oregon State and Washington State, the only two remaining members of the Pac-12.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” Commissioner Teresa Gould stated. “We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes. I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

NCAA bylaws state that Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences must have a minimum of eight teams, so the Pac-12 will still need to add at least two additional schools to meet that threshold.

The league has a two-year grace period, per NCAA bylaws, so it can play under the minimum this season and in 2025.

Per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the expansion of the Pac-12 will be costly.

Each Mountain West school is contractually bound to a $17 million exit fee, and the Pac-12 is on the hook for an additional $10-12 million penalty fee for every school they acquire as part of a scheduling agreement the conference struck with the Mountain West.

Which other schools will the Pac-12 entice to join? That remains to be seen, but there are several possibilities. Two more Mountain West teams is certainly not out of the question.

Other schools mentioned for possible Pac-12 inclusion are from the American Athletic Conference, such as Memphis, Tulane, and UTSA. Two former Pac-12 schools — California and Stanford — could also be possibilities if chaos ensues in the ACC.

Below are quotes from the four Mountain West schools joining the Pac-12 in 2026.

BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president

“Boise State University has excelled across every metric by which we are measured, from the lab to the classroom to the field of play. We have shattered records for research awards, graduation numbers and philanthropic giving. Our exciting trajectory matched by the prowess of our storied athletic programs makes this the moment to advance to the Pac-12 conference.”

Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics



“What a great day to be a Bronco! I extend my gratitude to Dr. Tromp, our Office of General Counsel, and the many members of our state board, university, and athletics leadership groups who contributed to this process. We evaluated this move from many angles and considered it with our head and our heart, and most importantly, with our 350+ student-athletes in mind. When it came down to making the final decision, we chose this path because it puts Boise State in the best position for success, and is in the best interest of this university and community. From the storytelling opportunities with Pac-12 Enterprises to recruiting and revenue opportunities, we feel this best aligns with our department’s goal of elevating its national reputation through competitive excellence and aggressively moves us into What’s Next. We won’t ever stop!”

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY

Amy Parsons, Colorado State president

“We are taking control of our future at CSU by forming an alliance of six peer institutions who will serve as the foundation for a new era of the Pac-12. This move elevates CSU in a way which benefits all our students, bolsters our core mission, and strengthens our reputation for academic and research excellence. CSU is honored to be among the universities asked to help carry on the history and tradition of the Pac-12 as a highly competitive conference with some of the nation’s leading research institutions.”

“We have nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for the Mountain West and its members. There will be conversations going forward about the Mountain West exit fees and Pac-12 support for our transition. We are confident the path forward will not impact our current university budget and will set CSU up for incredible opportunities to come.”

John Weber, Colorado State Director of Athletics

“These six institutions are committed to rebuilding the Pac-12 into an innovative, nimble, conference with sports programs which put student-athletes first, strive to compete at the highest level and deliver amazing fan experiences and compelling content. This is a historic, transformative moment for CSU and a massive opportunity for our student-athletes. Joining the Pac-12 is an important step forward as we seek to deliver on an ambitious vision for the future of Ram Athletics.”

“These historic rivalries are important to our fans and institutions, and we very much want to ensure that they continue into the future. It will be exciting to see new rivalries come out of this, too. The power of the Pac-12 lies in the fact the member institutions are situated in the West, have passionate fan bases and renowned sports histories.”

“This moment has been a long time coming. I know our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and fans are hungry for this move and are going to love what comes next as CSU charts a transformational new course as a member of the Pac-12.”

FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY

Garrett Klassy, Fresno State Director of Athletics

“Joining the Pac-12 Conference is a transformative moment for Fresno State. This move not only elevates our national profile but also brings tremendous opportunities for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level. We are committed to upholding the values and traditions of both Fresno State and the Pac-12 while embracing the innovative future ahead. Together with our new conference peers, we will continue to grow, succeed and lead in both athletics and academics. The Red Wave is ready for this historic journey.”

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY

Adela de la Torre, SDSU President

“The move to the Pac-12 is a transformative moment for our entire university. Joining the Pac-12 opens the door to exciting partnerships and financial growth, all of which will contribute to the success of our student-athletes and the vitality of our university community. This is just the beginning — we are poised to attract even more top-tier talent, compete at the highest national level and identify new opportunities that will benefit our One SDSU community and the San Diego region.”

John David Wicker, SDSU Director of Athletics

“We are ecstatic to be joining the Pac-12 Conference. While we are grateful to be a founding member of the Mountain West with 26 years of success in the conference, we are excited at what lies ahead with these new opportunities. We will continue to compete for conference championships on the field and to graduate leaders in the community.”