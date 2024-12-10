Vanderbilt adds Utah State to 2025 football schedule

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added the Utah State Aggies to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Vanderbilt will host Utah State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Commodores will pay the Aggies a $1 million guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request.

The 2025 Vanderbilt-Utah State contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the addition of Utah State, Vanderbilt now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Commodores are scheduled to open the season at home against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Aug. 30. Vandy is also set to visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 6 and will host the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 20.

The Commodores were previously scheduled to host the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 27, 2025, which was part of a four-game series that was agreed to back in 2016. The two schools met in 2021 in Fort Collins, while the remaining games of the series were canceled.

The SEC is set to announce its 2025 football schedule on Wednesday, but Vanderbilt’s opponents are already known. The Commodores will host Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, and Missouri and will visit Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Utah State has tentatively completed its 2025 non-conference football schedule with the addition of the game at Vanderbilt. The Aggies are also slated to host the UTEP Miners on Aug. 30, visit the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 6, and host the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 20.

Utah State will be led by Bronco Mendenhall, who was announced as the Aggies’ 31st head football coach on Friday.

