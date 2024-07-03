Vanderbilt, Colorado State cancel two future football games

The SEC has long been rumored to move to a nine-game conference football schedule beginning with the 2026 season, and now we have another sign pointing towards that direction.

Back in 2016, Vanderbilt and Colorado State scheduled a four-game, home-and-home football series that was supposed to begin with the Commodores hosting the Rams in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 26, 2020. However, that game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second game of the series was played as scheduled on Sept. 11, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colo., with the Commodores coming out on top, 24-21.

The third game of the series, originally scheduled for Sept. 27, 2025 in Nashville, will now serve as the replacement game for the contest that was canceled in 2020. The final two games of the series have been canceled, according to an announcement from Colorado State University on Wednesday. One of the contests was scheduled for Sept. 26, 2026 in Fort Collins, while the other would have been played in 2027 or beyond in Nashville.

With the 2026 game against Colorado State canceled, Vanderbilt is now down to three non-conference games for the 2026 season. That would line up with a nine-game SEC schedule, giving the Commodores 12 games overall.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to open the 2026 season with three consecutive non-conference games at home — Austin Peay on Sept. 5, Delaware on Sept. 12, and NC State on Sept. 19.

Other signs that point to a nine-game SEC football schedule include the Ole Miss-USC football series in 2025 and 2026 that was canceled last month. Additionally, Georgia’s football series with the UCLA Bruins in 2025 and 2026 is rumored to be canceled, although an official announcement has yet to come.

Based on prior news releases and public records requests, the only other SEC teams with four non-conference opponents scheduled for 2026 include Florida, Mississippi State, and Missouri.

