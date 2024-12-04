SEC football schedule 2025: Release set for Wednesday, December 11

The SEC football schedule for the 2025 season will be released next week, according to an announcement from ESPN and the SEC.
The complete 2025 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special two-hour schedule release show on the SEC Network. The first hour of the show will be simulcast on ESPN2.
Every SEC team will play the same opponents in 2025 as they did in 2024, but with the locations swapped.
SEC teams will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 or be a major independent (i.e. Notre Dame).
The SEC will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the SEC Championship Game, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 and will be televised by ABC.
Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2025 and links to their schedules:
2025 SEC Football Opponents
Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina
Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Home: Georgia (in Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas
Away: Auburn, Florida (in Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee
Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M
Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas)
Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas
Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
I like to see Georgia-Alabama & Texas-Oklahoma (Red River Rivalry) on same day October 11th.