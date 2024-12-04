SEC football schedule 2025: Release set for Wednesday, December 11

The SEC football schedule for the 2025 season will be released next week, according to an announcement from ESPN and the SEC.

The complete 2025 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special two-hour schedule release show on the SEC Network. The first hour of the show will be simulcast on ESPN2.

Every SEC team will play the same opponents in 2025 as they did in 2024, but with the locations swapped.

SEC teams will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 or be a major independent (i.e. Notre Dame).

The SEC will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the SEC Championship Game, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 and will be televised by ABC.

Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2025 and links to their schedules:

2025 SEC Football Opponents

Alabama Crimson Tide

Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Auburn Tigers

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Florida Gators

Home: Georgia (in Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Georgia Bulldogs

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida (in Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Kentucky Wildcats

Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU Tigers

Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Missouri Tigers

Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Oklahoma Sooners

Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas)

Ole Miss Rebels

Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

South Carolina Gamecocks

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Tennessee Volunteers

Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas A&M Aggies

Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores

Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas