Thursday night football schedule: Ravens-Chiefs kick off 2024 NFL season

The Thursday night football schedule for the 2024 NFL season begins with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens-Chiefs matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and it will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC. The game will feature the Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico calling the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth providing analysis, and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last met during the 2023 playoffs, squaring off in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens in that contest, 17-10, to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs head into the 2024 season following their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kansas City finished the 2023 season 15-6 overall.

As previously mentioned, Baltimore’s 2023 season ended in the AFC Championship Game at the hands of the Chiefs. The Ravens ended the season with a 14-5 record.

The Ravens-Chiefs contest this week will be the first of 17 regular-season games that will be played on Thursday night this season. Regular Thursday night football begins next week on Sept. 12 when the Buffalo Bills travel to do battle with the Miami Dolphins.

Thursday night football this season will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, with the exception of the Ravens-Chiefs contest in Week 1 and the Dolphins-Packers contest in Week 13 (Thanksgiving evening).

On Friday, the NFL will play its first-ever regular-season game in South America when the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and it will be exclusively streamed via Peacock at 8:15pm ET.

The first Sunday of NFL action this season features 13 contests, highlighted by the Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams. Week 1 concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup, which will see the New York Jets visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

