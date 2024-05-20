The 2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 8 with the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The season-opening game three days prior on Thursday, Sept. 5, which features the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens, is also a Sunday Night Football branded contest.

The Ravens-Chiefs contest, and all remaining Sunday Night Football branded games, will be televised at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

A Sunday Night Football branded game will also be played on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 28. That contest features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, a SNF branded game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 21, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at 1:00pm ET.

Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change based on the NFL’s flexible scheduling:

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used twice between Weeks 5 and 10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11 through 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the 2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule will include 21 regular-season games, with two of those contests on a Thursday and one on a Saturday. Each game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 5 (Week 1)

Ravens at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)

Rams at Lions – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 15 (Week 2)

Bears at Texans – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 22 (Week 3)

Chiefs at Falcons – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 29 (Week 4)

Bills at Ravens – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Oct. 6 (Week 5)

Cowboys at Steelers – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Oct. 13 (Week 6)

Bengals at Giants – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Oct. 20 (Week 7)

Jets at Steelers – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Oct. 27 (Week 8)

Cowboys at 49ers – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Nov. 3 (Week 9)

Jaguars at Eagles – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Nov. 10 (Week 10)

Lions at Texans – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Nov. 17 (Week 11)

Colts at Jets – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)

Eagles at Rams – 8:20pm, NBC

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Week 13)

Dolphins at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Dec. 1 (Week 13)

49ers at Bills – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Dec. 8 (Week 14)

Chargers at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Dec. 15 (Week 15)

Packers at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC

Saturday, Dec. 21 (Week 16)

Texans at Chiefs – 1:00pm, NBC

Sunday, Dec. 22 (Week 16)

Buccaneers at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Dec. 29 (Week 17)

Dolphins at Browns – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Jan. 5 (Week 18)

To be announced.

