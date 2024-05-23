The 2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 9 with the New York Jets traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.

On four Monday’s during the 2024 season, the Monday Night Football Schedule will feature two games. Those days are September 23 (Jaguars-Bills and Commanders-Bengals), September 30 (Titans-Dolphins and Seahawks-Lions), October 21 (Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals), and December 16 (Bears-Vikings and Falcons-Raiders).

Two Monday Night Football branded games in 2024 will be played on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 (Week 18). Those MNF branded matchups with playoff implications will be determined following Week 17 action.

Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2024 includes 23 regular-season games. For the second straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.

2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 9 (Week 1)

Jets at 49ers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Sept. 16 (Week 2)

Falcons at Eagles – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Sept. 23 (Week 3)

Jaguars at Bills – 7:30pm, ESPN

Commanders at Bengals – 8:15pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 30 (Week 4)

Titans at Dolphins – 7:30pm, ESPN

Seahawks at Lions – 8:15pm, ABC

Monday, Oct. 7 (Week 5)

Saints at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 14 (Week 6)

Bills at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 21 (Week 7)

Ravens at Buccaneers – 8:15pm, ESPN

Chargers at Cardinals – 9pm, ESPN+

Monday, Oct. 28 (Week 8)

Giants at Steelers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 4 (Week 9)

Buccaneers at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 11 (Week 10)

Dolphins at Rams – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 18 (Week 11)

Texans at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 25 (Week 12)

Ravens at Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 2 (Week 13)

Browns at Broncos – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 9 (Week 14)

Bengals at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 16 (Week 15)

Bears at Vikings – 8pm, ABC

Falcons at Raiders – 8:30pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 23 (Week 16)

Saints at Packers – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 30 (Week 17)

Lions at 49ers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Saturday, Jan. 4 (Week 18)

To be announced.

