The 2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 9 with the New York Jets traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.
On four Monday’s during the 2024 season, the Monday Night Football Schedule will feature two games. Those days are September 23 (Jaguars-Bills and Commanders-Bengals), September 30 (Titans-Dolphins and Seahawks-Lions), October 21 (Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals), and December 16 (Bears-Vikings and Falcons-Raiders).
Two Monday Night Football branded games in 2024 will be played on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 (Week 18). Those MNF branded matchups with playoff implications will be determined following Week 17 action.
Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2024 includes 23 regular-season games. For the second straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.
2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
* All times Eastern.
Monday, Sept. 9 (Week 1)
Jets at 49ers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Monday, Sept. 16 (Week 2)
Falcons at Eagles – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Sept. 23 (Week 3)
Jaguars at Bills – 7:30pm, ESPN
Commanders at Bengals – 8:15pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 30 (Week 4)
Titans at Dolphins – 7:30pm, ESPN
Seahawks at Lions – 8:15pm, ABC
Monday, Oct. 7 (Week 5)
Saints at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 14 (Week 6)
Bills at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 21 (Week 7)
Ravens at Buccaneers – 8:15pm, ESPN
Chargers at Cardinals – 9pm, ESPN+
Monday, Oct. 28 (Week 8)
Giants at Steelers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Monday, Nov. 4 (Week 9)
Buccaneers at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Nov. 11 (Week 10)
Dolphins at Rams – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Nov. 18 (Week 11)
Texans at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Nov. 25 (Week 12)
Ravens at Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 2 (Week 13)
Browns at Broncos – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 9 (Week 14)
Bengals at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Monday, Dec. 16 (Week 15)
Bears at Vikings – 8pm, ABC
Falcons at Raiders – 8:30pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 23 (Week 16)
Saints at Packers – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 30 (Week 17)
Lions at 49ers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Saturday, Jan. 4 (Week 18)
To be announced.
NFL Schedules
- 2024 NFL Schedule (Composite)
- NFL Team Schedules (Team-by-team)