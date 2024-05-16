The 2024 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.
Although played as the season-opener on a Thursday, the Ravens-Chiefs matchup will be a special presentation of Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Regular Thursday Night Football begins in Week 2 on September 12 when the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Miami Dolphins. The game will be streamed live by Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.
There will also be a Sunday Night Football branded game played on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28. The Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
With the SNF game on Thanksgiving, the Thursday Night Football branded game will be played the following day on Black Friday (Nov. 29). That contest features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:00pm ET on Prime Video.
Overall, 17 regular-season NFL games in 2024 will be played on Thursday night and 15 of those contests will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video. The remaining two Thursday night games will air on NBC, while Prime will stream a special Black Friday contest.
2024 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 5 (Week 1)
Ravens at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC
Thursday, Sept. 12 (Week 2)
Bills at Dolphins – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 19 (Week 3)
Patriots at Jets – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 26 (Week 4)
Cowboys at Giants – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 3 (Week 5)
Buccaneers at Falcons – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 10 (Week 6)
49ers at Seahawks – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 17 (Week 7)
Broncos at Saints – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 24 (Week 8)
Vikings at Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 31 (Week 9)
Texans at Jets – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 7 (Week 10)
Bengals at Ravens – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 14 (Week 11)
Commanders at Eagles – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 21 (Week 12)
Steelers at Browns – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 28 (Week 13)
Dolphins at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC
Friday, Nov. 29 (Week 13)
Raiders at Chiefs – 3:00pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 5 (Week 14)
Packers at Lions – – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 12 (Week 15)
Rams at 49ers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 19 (Week 16)
Browns at Bengals – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 26 (Week 17)
Seahawks at Bears – 8:15pm, Prime Video
