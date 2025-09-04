Thursday night football schedule: Cowboys-Eagles kick off 2025 NFL season

The Thursday night football schedule for the 2025 NFL season begins with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., and it will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC with streaming via Peacock. The game will feature the Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico calling the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth providing analysis, and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles last met during the 2024 regular-season, squaring off on Nov. 10 in Arlington, Texas, and on Dec. 29 in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys in both contests, 34-6 and 41-7, respectively.

The Eagles head into the 2025 season following their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Philadelphia finished the 2024 season 18-3 overall.

The Cowboys’ 2024 season ended with a 7-10 overall record and the dismissal of head coach Mike McCarthy, who was replaced by first-time NFL head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys-Eagles contest this week will be the first of 17 regular-season games that will be played on Thursday night this season. Regular Thursday night football begins next week on Sept. 11 when the Washington Commanders travel to battle the Green Bay Packers.

Thursday night football this season will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, with the exception of the Cowboys-Eagles contest in Week 1 and the Bengals-Ravens contest in Week 13 (Thanksgiving evening).

On Friday, the NFL will play its second regular-season game in South America when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and it will be exclusively streamed via YouTube at 8:00pm ET.

The first Sunday of NFL action this season features 13 contests, highlighted by the Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Week 1 concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup, which will see the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Chicago Bears.

