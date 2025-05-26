The 2025 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 8 with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to face the Chicago Bears. The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.
On four Monday’s during the 2025 season, the Monday Night Football Schedule will feature two games. Those days are September 15 (Buccaneers-Texans and Chargers-Raiders), September 29 (Jets-Dolphins and Bengals-Broncos), October 13 (Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders), and October 20 (Buccaneers-Lions and Texans-Seahawks).
Two Monday Night Football branded games in 2025 will be played on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2026 (Week 18). Those MNF branded matchups with playoff implications will be determined following Week 17 action.
Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2025 includes 23 regular-season games. For the third straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.
2025 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
* All times Eastern.
Monday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)
Vikings at Bears – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Sept. 15 (Week 2)
Buccaneers at Texans – 7:00pm, ABC/ESPN
Chargers at Raiders – 10:00pm, ESPN
Monday, Sept. 22 (Week 3)
Lions at Ravens – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Sept. 29 (Week 4)
Jets at Dolphins – 7:15pm, ESPN
Bengals at Broncos – 8:15pm, ABC
Monday, Oct. 6 (Week 5)
Chiefs at Jaguars – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Oct. 13 (Week 6)
Bills at Falcons – 7:15pm, ESPN
Bears at Commanders – 8:15pm, ABC
Monday, Oct. 20 (Week 7)
Buccaneers at Lions – 7:00pm, ABC/ESPN
Texans at Seahawks – 10:00pm, ESPN+
Monday, Oct. 27 (Week 8)
Commanders at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Nov. 3 (Week 9)
Cardinals at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Nov. 10 (Week 10)
Eagles at Packers – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Nov. 17 (Week 11)
Cowboys at Raiders – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)
Panthers at 49ers – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Dec. 1 (Week 13)
Giants at Patriots – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 8 (Week 14)
Eagles at Chargers – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
Monday, Dec. 15 (Week 15)
Dolphins at Steelers – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 22 (Week 16)
49ers at Colts – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 29 (Week 17)
Rams at Falcons – 8:15pm, ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 3 (Week 18)
TBD at TBD – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC
TBD at TBD – 8:00pm, ESPN/ABC
