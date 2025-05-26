The 2025 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 8 with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to face the Chicago Bears. The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.

On four Monday’s during the 2025 season, the Monday Night Football Schedule will feature two games. Those days are September 15 (Buccaneers-Texans and Chargers-Raiders), September 29 (Jets-Dolphins and Bengals-Broncos), October 13 (Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders), and October 20 (Buccaneers-Lions and Texans-Seahawks).

Two Monday Night Football branded games in 2025 will be played on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2026 (Week 18). Those MNF branded matchups with playoff implications will be determined following Week 17 action.

Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2025 includes 23 regular-season games. For the third straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.

By purchasing tickets using the affiliate links below, you'll help support FBSchedules. We may receive a small commission.

2025 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)

Vikings at Bears – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Sept. 15 (Week 2)

Buccaneers at Texans – 7:00pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Chargers at Raiders – 10:00pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Sept. 22 (Week 3)

Lions at Ravens – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Sept. 29 (Week 4)

Jets at Dolphins – 7:15pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Bengals at Broncos – 8:15pm, ABC

Buy Tickets

Monday, Oct. 6 (Week 5)

Chiefs at Jaguars – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Oct. 13 (Week 6)

Bills at Falcons – 7:15pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Bears at Commanders – 8:15pm, ABC

Buy Tickets

Monday, Oct. 20 (Week 7)

Buccaneers at Lions – 7:00pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Texans at Seahawks – 10:00pm, ESPN+

Buy Tickets

Monday, Oct. 27 (Week 8)

Commanders at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Nov. 3 (Week 9)

Cardinals at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Nov. 10 (Week 10)

Eagles at Packers – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Nov. 17 (Week 11)

Cowboys at Raiders – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)

Panthers at 49ers – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Dec. 1 (Week 13)

Giants at Patriots – 8:15pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Dec. 8 (Week 14)

Eagles at Chargers – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Dec. 15 (Week 15)

Dolphins at Steelers – 8:15pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Dec. 22 (Week 16)

49ers at Colts – 8:15pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Monday, Dec. 29 (Week 17)

Rams at Falcons – 8:15pm, ESPN

Buy Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 3 (Week 18)

TBD at TBD – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC

TBD at TBD – 8:00pm, ESPN/ABC

NFL SCHEDULES

NFL Schedule (Composite)

NFL Team Schedules (Team-by-team)