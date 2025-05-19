The 2025 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Although played as the season-opener on a Thursday, the Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be a special presentation of Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Regular Thursday Night Football begins in Week 2 on September 11 when the Washington Commanders travel to take on the Green Bay Packers. The game will be streamed live by Amazon’s Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.

There will also be a Sunday Night Football branded game played on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 27. The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

With the SNF game on Thanksgiving, the Thursday Night Football branded game will be played the following day on Black Friday (Nov. 28). That contest features the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears at 3:00pm ET on Prime Video.

Overall, 17 regular-season NFL games in 2025 will be played on Thursday night and 15 of those contests will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video. The remaining two Thursday night games will air on NBC, while Prime will stream a special Black Friday contest.

All Prime Video games are also available on over-the-air TV in the competing teams’ home markets and in Spanish language on Prime Video.

2025 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 (Week 1)

Cowboys at Eagles – 8:20pm, NBC

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 (Week 2)

Commanders at Packers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 (Week 3)

Dolphins at Bills – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 (Week 4)

Seahawks at Cardinals – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 (Week 5)

49ers at Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 (Week 6)

Eagles at Giants – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 (Week 7)

Steelers at Bengals – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 (Week 8)

Vikings at Chargers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 (Week 9)

Ravens at Dolphins – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 (Week 10)

Raiders at Broncos – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 (Week 11)

Jets at Patriots – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 (Week 12)

Bills at Texans – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 (Week 13 – Thanksgiving)

Bengals at Ravens – 8:20pm, NBC

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 (Week 13 – Black Friday)

Bears at Eagles – 3:00pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 (Week 14)

Cowboys at Lions – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 (Week 15)

Falcons at Buccaneers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 (Week 16)

Rams at Seahawks – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025 (Week 17 – Christmas)

Broncos at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video

