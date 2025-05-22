The 2025 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 7 with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The season-opening game three days prior on Thursday, Sept. 4, which features the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys, is also a Sunday Night Football branded contest. That game, and all remaining Sunday Night Football branded contests, will be televised at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

A Sunday Night Football branded game will also be played on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 27. That contest features the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday Night Football games in Week 5 through Week 17 are subject to change based on the NFL’s flexible scheduling:

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used twice between Weeks 5 and 10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11 through 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the 2025 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule will include 20 regular-season games, with two of those contests on a Thursday. Each game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

2025 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 4 (Week 1)

Cowboys at Eagles – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 7 (Week 1)

Ravens at Bills – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 14 (Week 2)

Falcons at Vikings – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 21 (Week 3)

Chiefs at Giants – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 28 (Week 4)

Packers at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 5 (Week 5)

Patriots at Bills – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 12 (Week 6)

Lions at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 19 (Week 7)

Falcons at 49ers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 26 (Week 8)

Packers at Steelers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Nov. 2 (Week 9)

Seahawks at Commanders – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Nov. 9 (Week 10)

Steelers at Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Nov. 16 (Week 11)

Lions at Eagles – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Nov. 23 (Week 12)

Buccaneers at Rams – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Week 13)

Bengals at Ravens – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Nov. 30 (Week 13)

Broncos at Commanders – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 7 (Week 14)

Texans at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 14 (Week 15)

Vikings at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 21 (Week 16)

Bengals at Dolphins – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 28 (Week 17)

Bears at 49ers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 4 (Week 18)

TBD at TBD – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

