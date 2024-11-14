Thursday night football schedule: Commanders-Eagles time, TV, streaming

The Thursday night football schedule for the 2024 NFL season continues with a Week 11 matchup featuring the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders.

The Ravens-Chiefs matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. and it will kickoff at 8:15pm ET on NBC. The game will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video.

In the Philadelphia area, the game will be available to view on WTXF FOX 29. Fans in the Washington, D.C. area can find the game simulcast on WTTG FOX 5.

The Prime Video crew will feature play-by-play from Al Michaels, analysis from Kirk Herbstreit, and reporting from Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter). This marks their third consecutive season of Thursday Night Football coverage.

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles last squared off in their NFC East matchups during the 2023 regular-season. The Eagles claimed victories in both contests, winning 34-31 in overtime at home on October 1 and then again four weeks later on the road on October 29, 38-31.

Washington and Philadelphia both head into tonight’s game with matching 2-0 records in division play. The Eagles lead in the overall NFC East standings by a half game with a 7-2 record, while the Commanders have played one more game and are 7-3 overall.

Next week, Thursday Night Football will feature the Cleveland Browns hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle. Check out the complete TNF schedule and other schedules at the links below.

