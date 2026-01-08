Prairie View A&M announces 2026 non-conference football schedule

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson talks to defensive back Kamren Amao (23) against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have announced their 2026 non-conference football schedule, which features a game against Baylor.

The Panthers are scheduled to open their 2026 non-conference slate on Saturday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Tarleton State Texans. The game, which was previously announced, is part of a home-and-home series that concludes at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2027.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 5, Prairie View A&M will likely play its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener.

Two additional non-conference contests follow, as Prairie View A&M travels to face the Baylor Bears on Sept. 12 before returning home to host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 19. The Baylor contest was reported back in 2024, while the Stephen F. Austin game was revealed Tuesday in conjunction with the 2026 Southland Conference football schedule release.

The Panthers’ fourth and final non-conference contest for next season was revealed today, and it will be against the East Texas A&M Lions on Saturday, Oct. 24. That game will presumably be played at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, but we will follow up here if that changes.

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete non-conference schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced.

2026 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

08/29 – at Tarleton State

09/12 – at Baylor

09/19 – Stephen F. Austin

10/24 – at East Texas A&M

Prairie View A&M won the SWAC Championship last season and finished 10-4 overall and 7-1 in conference play.