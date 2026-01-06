Southland Conference announces 2026 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced its 2026 football schedule, which begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 29.

For the second consecutive season, the Southland Conference will include 10 football-playing members. Returning members include East Texas A&M, Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word (UIW), and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV).

Beginning in 2026, each Southland Conference team will play a nine-game conference schedule and up to three non-conference games for a total of 12 contests. 12-game schedules for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams will be the norm moving forward following an NCAA rule change last year.

Four previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving Southland teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Abilene Christian at Lamar – Aug. 29

UT Permian Basin at UTRGV – Aug. 29

Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M – Sept. 19

Sacramento State at UTRGV – Sept. 26

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2026 Southland Football Schedules

2026 Southland Conference Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Aug. 29 2026

HCU at Southeastern Louisiana

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese

Saturday, Sept. 5 2026

East Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Sept. 12 2026

Northwestern State at East Texas A&M

UTRGV at Nicholls

Saturday, Sept. 19 2026

HCU at UIW

McNeese at UTRGV

Saturday, Sept. 26 2026

East Texas A&M at McNeese

Lamar at Nicholls

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State

Saturday, Oct. 3 2026

UIW at Stephen F. Austin

Nicholls at HCU

Northwestern State at Lamar

UTRGV at East Texas A&M

Saturday, Oct. 10 2026

UIW at Lamar

Southeastern Louisiana at UTRGV

Saturday, Oct. 17 2026

East Texas A&M at HCU

Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana

McNeese at Northwestern State

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls

UTRGV at UIW

Saturday, Oct. 24 2026

HCU at Lamar

McNeese at UIW

Nicholls at Northwestern State

Southeastern Louisiana at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Oct. 31 2026

HCU at Stephen F. Austin

Lamar at UTRGV

Nicholls at McNeese

Northwestern State at UIW

Southeastern Louisiana at East Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 7 2026

East Texas A&M at Nicholls

UIW at Southeastern Louisiana

McNeese at HCU

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar

UTRGV at Northwestern State

Saturday, Nov. 14 2026

East Texas A&M at Lamar

HCU at Northwestern State

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana

Nicholls at UIW

Stephen F. Austin at UTRGV

Saturday, Nov. 21 2026

UIW at East Texas A&M

Lamar at McNeese

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls

UTRGV at HCU

