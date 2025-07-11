Tarleton State, Prairie View A&M schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Tarleton State Texans and Prairie View A&M Panthers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from Tarleton State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

The series will begin with Tarleton State hosting Prairie View A&M at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Texans will return the game against the Panthers the following season at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, which will wrap up the two-game series.

Tarleton State, a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), and Prairie View A&M, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), have only played twice on the gridiron. The Texans recorded victories in both contests, winning 70-20 in 1994 in Prairie View and 44-6 in 1995 in Stephenville.

Prairie View A&M is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Tarleton for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. In 2026, the Texans are scheduled to visit the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 12 and the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 21.

The following season, Tarleton is slated to travel to face the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 4 before returning home to host McNeese on Sept. 11.

Prairie View A&M now has two non-conference opponents scheduled in 2026. The Panthers are scheduled to make an in-state trip to take on the Baylor Bears on Sept. 12.

In 2027, the Panthers also have road tilts on the docket against the Houston Cougars on Sept. 11 and the UTRGV Vaqueros on Oct. 2.

