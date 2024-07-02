Baylor adds Prairie View A&M to 2026 football schedule

The Baylor Bears have added the Prairie View A&M Panthers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Baylor will host Prairie View A&M at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Bears will pay the Panthers a $400,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Prairie View A&M University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Prairie View A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers are entering their third season under head coach Leonard “Bubba” McDowell, who has an overall record of 12-11 in his two seasons at the school (11-5 SWAC). The Panthers finished at the top of the West Division in both seasons.

Baylor is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 on the road against the Auburn Tigers, which is the second game of a home-and-home series that kicks off in Waco in 2025. The Bears are slated to conclude non-conference action in 2026 at home against the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 19.

In Big 12 Conference action in 2026, Baylor is scheduled to host Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, and Texas Tech and travel to Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, and UCF.

Baylor is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Prairie View A&M in 2026.

Football Schedules