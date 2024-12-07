Ohio, Jacksonville State to play in 2024 StaffDNA Cure Bowl

The Ohio Bobcats and Jacksonville State Gamecocks will play in the 2024 StaffDNA Cure Bowl, it was announced Saturday.

Ohio and Jacksonville State will square off on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game, the 10th edition of the bowl, will kickoff at noon ET and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The game will also mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between Ohio of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Jacksonville State of Conference USA. Both teams will be making their first appearance in the Cure Bowl.

“On behalf of the Orlando Sports Foundation, we are honored to welcome Ohio and Jacksonville State to the StaffDNA Cure Bowl,” said Alan Gooch, Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and StaffDNA Cure Bowl Executive Director. “Gameday is going to be special as college football fans, cancer survivors and supporters, both team’s bands and the Orlando Community come together for the Owens Corning March 2Cure before entering Camping World Stadium to watch the Bobcats compete against the Gamecocks.”

Ohio will be making their third consecutive appearance in a bowl game. Last season, the Bobcats defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 41-21, to improve their overall bowl record to 7-8.

“StaffDNA Cure Bowl’s mission has always been about bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer,” said Orlando Sports Foundation President Jordan Edwards. “Jax State and Ohio will carry on our tradition of raising awareness for cancer research.”

The Gamecocks played in their first bowl game at the FBS season in 2023, and defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 34-34 in overtime.

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl is the seventh confirmed bowl matchup this season. Other matchups officially announced include Buffalo vs. Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl, Memphis vs. West Virginia in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, South Alabama vs. Western Michigan in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, San Jose State vs. South Florida in the Hawai’i Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, and WKU vs. James Madison the Boca Raton Bowl.

The 2024 season marks the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The complete field is set to be announced on Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at noon ET on ESPN.

Football Schedules