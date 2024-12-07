James Madison, Western Kentucky to play in 2024 Boca Raton Bowl

The James Madison Dukes and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play in the 2024 Boca Raton Bowl, it was announced Saturday.

James Madison and Western Kentucky will square off on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The game, the 11th edition of the bowl, will kickoff at 5:30pm ET and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The game will also mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference and Western Kentucky of Conference USA. James Madison has never played in the Boca Raton Bowl, while Western Kentucky will be making its third appearance.

“We are excited to welcome James Madison and Western Kentucky to Boca Raton and Palm Beach County for the 11th Annual Boca Raton Bowl,” said Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley. “This is a great matchup and this game will be a lot of fun to watch. I can’t wait for the teams to get here in just one week.”

James Madison will be making their second consecutive appearance in a bowl game. Last season, the Dukes played the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl, but lost 31-21.

James Madison heads into the Boca Raton Bowl on a two-game losing streak after falling on the road at Appalachian State and at home against Marshall. The Dukes finished the 2024 regular-season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt play.

Western Kentucky enters the Boca Raton Bowl with a 8-5 overall record (6-2 CUSA) and are coming off of a 52-12 loss to Jacksonville State on Friday in the CUSA Championship Game.

The Hilltoppers have played in 10 post-season bowl games at the FBS level (7-3 record). Western Kentucky most recently played in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl, where they defeated Old Dominion in overtime, 38-35.

The Boca Raton Bowl is the sixth confirmed bowl matchup this season. Other matchups officially announced include Buffalo vs. Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl, Memphis vs. West Virginia in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, South Alabama vs. Western Michigan in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, San Jose State vs. South Florida in the Hawai’i Bowl, and Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The 2024 season marks the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The complete field is set to be announced on Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at noon ET on ESPN.

