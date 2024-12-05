Buffalo, Liberty to play in 2024 Bahamas Bowl

The Buffalo Bulls and Liberty Flames will play in the 2024 Bahamas Bowl, according to an official announcement Thursday morning.

The Bahamas Bowl returns to Nassau, Bahamas, after a one-year relocation due to renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium. Last season, the bowl game was played at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and the contest was dubbed the Famous Toastery Bowl.

Buffalo and Liberty will square off on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The game will kickoff at 11:00am ET and it will be televised nationally by ESPN2 and simulcast on ESPN+.

In three previous meetings on the gridiron, Liberty owns a 3-0 record against Buffalo. The two schools first met in 1998 in Lynchburg, and then played a home-and-home series in 2019 in Lynchburg and 2023 in Buffalo.

The Bahamas Bowl will mark Buffalo’s seventh overall post-season bowl game appearance (3-3 record) and second appearance in the Bahamas Bowl following a 31-9 win over Charlotte in 2019. Under first-year head coach Pete Lembo, Buffalo won its last four games of the regular-season and finished 8-4 overall and 6-2 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) action.

The Liberty Flames, a member of Conference USA, dropped their last game at Sam Houston, 20-18, and finished the 2024 regular-season 8-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play. Liberty will be making their sixth-consecutive appearance in a bowl game and has a 3-2 record in those games.

Liberty is led by head coach Jamey Chadwell, who guided the Flames to a 13-1 record (8-0 CUSA) in his first season at the helm in 2023. The Flames fell in their post-season appearance against the Oregon Ducks in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, 45-6.

Football Schedules