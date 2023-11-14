Famous Toastery named title sponsor of Charlotte bowl game

Famous Toastery has been named the title sponsor of ESPN Events’ college football bowl game in Charlotte, N.C., it was announced on Tuesday.

Not to be confused with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Famous Toastery Bowl was created to replace the Bahamas Bowl, which will be on hiatus this season due to renovations to Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl will be played on Monday, Dec. 18 at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The game will kickoff at 2:30pm ET and will air on ESPN.

Jerry Richardson Stadium is the home of the Charlotte 49ers of the American Athletic Conference and has a seating capacity of 15,314.

“The Famous Toastery Bowl is a perfect showcase for those that are not quite familiar with Famous Toastery and the city of Charlotte,” said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. “We’re extremely proud to be involved with the game and the opportunity it presents to these student athletes.”

The 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl is slated to feature teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

“We’re thrilled to have such a beloved locally-based company like Famous Toastery as the sponsor for our college football bowl game in Charlotte,” added Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “The move to the Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium and this sponsorship all came together very quickly, and we are very thankful to have such supportive partners for this bowl game.”

Per ESPN Events, the Bahamas Bowl is expected to return to Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in 2024.

The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule is slated to begin with the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16. Six additional post-season contests are slated to be played on that day.

College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are set for the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Bowl season will wrap up on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 when the two semifinal winners meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

College Football Bowl Schedule