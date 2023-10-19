2023 Bahamas Bowl to be played at alternate location

The 2023 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl will be played at an alternate location, ESPN Events announced on Thursday.

The game, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, is being relocated due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 15,000, was gifted to The Bahamas by the Peoples Republic of China and was dedicated on Feb. 25, 2012.

“Specific bowl plans will be announced in the coming weeks, and we look forward to the bowl returning to the Bahamas next year,” ESPN Events Vice President Clint Overby said in a statement.

The 2023 Bahamas Bowl is slated to feature teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The game is slated to kickoff at 11:00am ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Provided that the date of the Bahamas Bowl is not changed, the contest will be the first of the 2023-24 bowl schedule. Six additional contests are slated to be played on the first date of bowl season, Saturday, Dec. 16.

College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are set for the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Bowl season will wrap up on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 when the two semifinal winners meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

