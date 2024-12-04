Memphis, West Virginia to play in 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

The Memphis Tigers and West Virginia Mountaineers will play in the 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, it was announced Wednesday.

Memphis and West Virginia will square off on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Toyota STadium in Frisco, Texas. The game, the 7th edition of the bowl, will kickoff at 9:00pm ET / 8:00pm CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN and streamed via ESPN+.

The game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between Memphis of the American Athletic Conference and West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference. Both teams will be making their first appearance in the Frisco Bowl.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Memphis Tigers,” said Sean Johnson, Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We look forward to hosting this great matchup and welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas, for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

Memphis will be making their 11th consecutive appearance in a bowl game and 17th overall (8-8 record; 2021 game was canceled). Last season, the Tigers defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 36-26, in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Memphis, ranked No. 25, heads into the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl after closing its regular-season with a 34-24 win on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers finished the 2024 regular-season 10-2 overall and 6-2 in American play.

West Virginia also enters the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl with a 6-6 overall record (5-4 Big 12) and are coming off of a 52-15 drubbing at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Earlier this week, the Mountaineers fired head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers have played in 40 post-season bowl games in their history. West Virginia most recently played in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl and defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, 30-10, to improve their overall bowl record to 17-23.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will serve as the interim head coach and lead the Mountaineers into the Dec. 17 bowl game.

The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl is the third announced bowl matchup this season. USF and San Jose State will meet in the Hawai’i Bowl, while South Alabama and Western Michigan will square off in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl.

The 2024 season marks the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The complete field is set to be announced on Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

