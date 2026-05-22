North Carolina, South Carolina cancel future home-and-home football series

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks have canceled their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced Friday.
North Carolina and South Carolina were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on September 2, 2028. The series was set to conclude at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on September 1, 2029.
The series has been canceled following the SEC’s announcement last year that it will begin playing a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. The ACC is also moving to a nine-game league slate this fall, although five teams will continue to play only eight conference foes.
News of the North Carolina-South Carolina cancellation comes on the heels of several other high profile series being eliminated. Those include Alabama-Oklahoma State, Florida State-Georgia, North Carolina-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, NC State-Florida, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, Texas Tech-Colorado, and many others.
With the cancellation, North Carolina now has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2028 — Kennesaw State on Sept. 9 and North Carolina A&T on Sept. 16 — and none in 2029.
The Gamecocks are now down to three non-conference games in 2028 and two in 2029. In 2028, South Carolina is scheduled to host Wofford on Sept. 9, Bowling Green on a date to be announced, and will close the regular-season at in-state rival Clemson on November 25.
South Carolina’s non-league schedule in 2029 includes home tilts against Appalachian State on Sept. 8 and Clemson on Nov. 24.
Football Schedules
No ACC-SEC matchup that isn’t played during the final week is safe anymore.
I know that the Tar Heel and Gamecock fans were probably clamoring for their respective schools to schedule more games against Kennesaw State and Bowling Green, so I’m sure they’re all thrilled to lose out on this inter-conference, border state showdown. Another scheduling victory for the fans.
A real shame. These two schools should be playing each other. This is the real result of conferences getting so big.
Relying on your conference schedule to gain access to the CFP is ruining college football. The goal is to have 4 loss teams get into the CFP dependent on media hype. Fans / players will never experience other “BRAND” teams to see their venue and them coming to your home field. SAD.
Depends on who you are talking about. The only way Northwestern was ever going to get USC or Oregon (or Nebraska or PSU) to visit Evanston was if those powerhouse programs joined the B10. They sure as heck weren’t going to schedule Northwestern HaH OOC. Same goes for Vandy. There’s no way in a 100 years Texas, OU, and A&M would have agreed to play @Vanderbilt OOC before joining the SEC.
Typical SEC. Scared to compete.
wait i thought the expanded playoff would allow for more big OOC games these people are a disgrace. we didnt know how good we had it with the BCS