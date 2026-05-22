North Carolina, South Carolina cancel future home-and-home football series

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks have canceled their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced Friday.

North Carolina and South Carolina were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on September 2, 2028. The series was set to conclude at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on September 1, 2029.

The series has been canceled following the SEC’s announcement last year that it will begin playing a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. The ACC is also moving to a nine-game league slate this fall, although five teams will continue to play only eight conference foes.

News of the North Carolina-South Carolina cancellation comes on the heels of several other high profile series being eliminated. Those include Alabama-Oklahoma State, Florida State-Georgia, North Carolina-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, NC State-Florida, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, Texas Tech-Colorado, and many others.

With the cancellation, North Carolina now has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2028 — Kennesaw State on Sept. 9 and North Carolina A&T on Sept. 16 — and none in 2029.

The Gamecocks are now down to three non-conference games in 2028 and two in 2029. In 2028, South Carolina is scheduled to host Wofford on Sept. 9, Bowling Green on a date to be announced, and will close the regular-season at in-state rival Clemson on November 25.

South Carolina’s non-league schedule in 2029 includes home tilts against Appalachian State on Sept. 8 and Clemson on Nov. 24.

Football Schedules