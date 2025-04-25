NFL schedule release 2025: Full slate to be unveiled Wednesday, May 14

The NFL Schedule 2025 release has been set for Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET, the league has announced.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Wednesday, May 15. This will mark the sixth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Typically, the NFL will release the dates for several marquee games leading up to the full schedule reveal, but the announcement today did not mention that.

On Wednesday, the league revealed 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31 at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

The 2025 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 4 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting an opponent to be determined at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The date and host for one International Series game was previously announced. The Los Angeles Chargers will host a team to be determined at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while exact dates will be announced in May.

