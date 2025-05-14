NFL schedule release 2025: Cowboys to host Chiefs on Thanksgiving

The NFL schedule release 2025 rolls along with another prominent matchup announced, and this one features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.
Dallas will host Kansas City at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, Nov 27, 2025. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 4:30pm ET / 3:30pm CT. Tickets for the game are already on sale via our partner StubHub.
The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.
The NFL Schedule for 2025 will begin with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, the league announced on Monday. The Cowboys-Eagles game, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.
Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL so far:
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 4
Dallas at Philadelphia – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Friday, Sept. 5
TBA vs. LA Chargers (Brazil) – TBA, YouTube
WEEK 4
Sunday, Sept. 28
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (Ireland) – 9:30am, NFLN
WEEK 5
Sunday, Oct. 5
Minnesota vs. Cleveland (London) – 9:30am, NFLN
WEEK 6
Sunday, Oct. 12
Denver vs. NY Jets (London) – 9:30am, NFLN
WEEK 7
Sunday, Oct. 19
LA Rams vs. Jacksonville (London) – 9:30am, NFLN
WEEK 10
Sunday, Nov. 9
Atlanta vs. Indianapolis (Germany) – 9:30am, NFLN
Monday, Nov. 10
Philadelphia at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN
WEEK 11
Sunday, Nov. 16
Washington vs. Miami (Spain) – 9:30am, NFLN
WEEK 13
Thursday, Nov. 27
Kansas City at Dallas – 4:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Friday, Nov. 28
Chicago at Philadelphia – 3:00pm, Prime Video
WEEK 16
Saturday, Dec. 20
Philadelphia at Washington – TBA, FOX
Green Bay at Chicago – TBA, FOX
WEEK 17
Thursday, Dec. 25
Denver at Kansas City – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 27
Matchup TBA – Peacock
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, July 31 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31 at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.
Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.
