NFL schedule release 2025: Complete 18-week slate unveiled

The NFL Schedule for 2025 has officially been released. Regular season football kicks off on Thursday, September 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday Night Football in Week 1 will feature the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2025 NFL schedule features the Minnesota Vikings traveling to play the Chicago Bears. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day features three matchups — Green Bay at Detroit, Kansas City at Dallas, and Cincinnati at Baltimore. The following day on Black Friday, the Chicago Bears will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this season, and the NFL will again play games on that day. The first two matchups feature Dallas at Washington (1:00pm ET) and Detroit at Minnesota (4:30pm ET), and both will stream live via Netflix. A third matchup will stream live on Amazon’s Prime Video, and it features Kansas City hosting Denver at 8:20pm ET.

The 2025 NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Below is information on flexible scheduling and other date changes this season:

In 2006, the NFL implemented “flexible scheduling,” a procedure designed to promote quality matchups on Sunday nights and give surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime. For the 2025 season, flexible scheduling will include Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football. For up-to-date information about “flexible scheduling” for the 2025 season, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures. For Sunday Night Football, it may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and any week during Weeks 11-17; For Monday Night Football it may be used any week in Weeks 12-17; For Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change; Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon; Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. Scheduling for Week 18: As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. The schedule for Week 18 will be announced at the conclusion of Week 17

Check out the full weekly NFL Schedule here.

2025 NFL TEAM SCHEDULES



AFC

NFC

NFL COMPOSITE SCHEDULES

NFL Schedule (Composite)

NFL Playoff Schedule

NFL Preseason Schedule