Miami, South Carolina cancel future home-and-home football series

The Miami Hurricanes and South Carolina Gamecocks have canceled their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced Monday.

Miami and South Carolina were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 5, 2026. The series was set to conclude at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 18, 2027.

The series was canceled following the SEC’s announcement last week that it will begin playing a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. The ACC is also planning a move to a nine-game conference schedule, with the first season expected to be 2027.

News of the Miami-South Carolina cancellation comes on the heels of several other high profile series being axed. Those include Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, NC State-Florida, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, Texas Tech-Colorado, and others.

With the cancellation, Miami now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2026. The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to host the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sept. 12 and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 26. A trip to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a date to be announced is also included.

In 2027, Miami is scheduled to open the season against the Utah Utes in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 4. The following week on Sept. 11, Miami is slated to host the Troy Trojans at Hard Rock Stadium.

South Carolina now has one non-conference opening on its 2026 schedule. The Gamecocks are slated to host the Towson Tigers on Sept. 12 and will close the season at the in-state rival Clemson Tigers on Nov. 28.

The Gamecocks’ slate in 2027 is now tentatively complete, and all three games are set to be played in Columbia. South Carolina will host the Furman Paladins on Sept. 4, Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 11, and Clemson Tigers on Nov. 27.

