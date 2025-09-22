ACC votes in favor of nine-game football schedule, 10 power opponents

The ACC will become the fourth and final power conference to play a nine-game conference football schedule, according to an announcement from ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. The ACC revealed the news Monday afternoon via its social media platforms, along with a quote from Commissioner Phillips.

Athletic Directors at the ACC football-playing institutions voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of the nine-game format. And like the SEC, the ACC will also have a requirement that each member plays a total of 10 power non-conference opponents.

“We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule,” Phillips said. “Today, the Athletic Directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents. This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams. There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today’s decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption.”

Due to the ACC having an uneven number of schools (17), 16 league teams will play a nine-game schedule with at least one power non-conference opponent. Then one team each season will play only eight conference games, but will have to schedule two power opponents in non-league play.

That problem could already be solved by the Clemson Tigers. Beginning in 2027, the Clemson is scheduled to play both Notre Dame and South Carolina annually out of conference.

A specific date for the ACC’s move to a nine-game scheduling format was not mentioned, but it’s widely expected to be the 2027 season. Shifting to nine games in 2026 would necessitate the cancellation of at least 13 existing game contracts which would then subject those ACC members to large financial penalties.

Last month, the SEC announced that its league members will begin playing a nine-game conference football schedule in 2026. That brought the number of leagues playing nine conference games up to three, joining the Big Ten and Big 12.

Football Schedules

ACC Football Schedule

College Football Schedule