Lafayette to open 2027 season at Air Force

The Lafayette Leopards will play at the Air Force Falcons in 2027, according to their 2024 football media guide.

Lafayette will travel to take on Air Force at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will be the season-opener for both schools.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron on Sept. 4, 2021, the Leopards fell to the Falcons in Colorado Springs, 35-14.

The matchup against Air Force is one of five tentative non-conference contests that Lafayette will play during the 2027 season. Other games include Marist on the road on Sept. 11, Columbia at home on Sept. 18, Princeton at home on Sept. 25 (previously reported), and Wagner on the road on Nov. 6.

Lafayette is tentatively scheduled to open Patriot League action in 2027 on the road against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Oct. 2. Other road contests include Georgetown on Oct. 30 and Lehigh on Nov. 20.

Patriot League opponents scheduled to visit Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa., in 2027 include Fordham on Oct. 9, Bucknell on Oct. 23, and Colgate on Nov. 13.

Lafayette also previously released their schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. However, each schedule from 2025 through 2027 will likely change due to the addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League next season. That move should increase each team’s conference schedule by one to seven games, which would then reduce non-conference opponents by one.

Below is Lafayette’s complete schedule for the 2027 season (subject to change):

09/04 – at Air Force

09/11 – at Marist

09/18 – Columbia

09/25 – Princeton

10/02 – at Holy Cross*

10/09 – Fordham*

10/16 – OFF

10/23 – Bucknell*

10/30 – Georgetown*

11/06 – at Wagner

11/13 – Colgate*

11/20 – at Lehigh*

* Patriot League contest.

