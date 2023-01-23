Princeton releases football schedules through 2029 season

The Princeton Tigers have released their football schedules for the 2023 through 2029 seasons via their official athletics website.

Two of Princeton’s non-conference opponents for the 2023 season were previously known, which are home contests against Bryant on Sept. 23 and Lafayette on Oct. 7. The Tigers will also visit San Diego on Sept. 16, which was not previously reported. The return game between Princeton and San Diego is slated for Sept. 20, 2025 in Princeton, N.J.

The only other future non-conference opponent for Princeton that was previously known was a contest at Lafayette on Sept. 27, 2025.

Below are the remainder of the new non-conference opponents and contests added by Princeton:

Bryant

As previously mentioned, Princeton hosts Bryant on Sept. 23, 2023, The Tigers will travel to face the Bulldogs in Smithfield, R.I., three seasons later on Sept. 19, 2026.

Howard

Princeton will host Howard on Sept. 28, 2024 and then again on Oct. 6, 2029. Between those two games, the Tigers will travel to face the Bison on Oct. 7, 2028.

Lafayette

As previously mentioned, Princeton hosts Lafayette in 2023 and travels to face the Leopards in 2025. The two schools will also meet in Princeton on Sept. 26, 2026 and in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 25, 2027.

Lehigh

Princeton and Lehigh will play a total of four contests. Princeton will host Lehigh on Sept. 18, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029 and will travel to face the Mountain Hawks on Sept. 21, 2024 and Sept. 16, 2028.

Mercer

Princeton will travel to take on Mercer on Oct. 12, 2024 and will host the Bears the following season on Oct. 11, 2025.

Monmouth

Princeton and Monmouth will play a home-and-home series that begins on Sept. 23, 2028 in Princeton, and concludes the following season on Sept. 22, 2029 in West Long Branch, N.J.

San Diego

As previously mentioned, Princeton will travel to take on the San Diego Toreros in 2023. The series will conclude two season later when the Tigers host the Toreros on Sept. 20, 2025.

Wagner

Princeton and Wagner will play a home-and-home series that begins on Oct. 10, 2026 in Staten Island, N.Y., and concludes the following season on Oct. 9, 2027 in Princeton.

Below are Princeton’s non-conference football schedules for the 2023 through 2029 seasons with links to their complete schedules including Ivy League contests. All schedules are tentative and subject to change.

2023 Princeton Football Schedule

09/16 – at San Diego

09/23 – Bryant

10/07 – Lafayette

2024 Princeton Football Schedule

09/21 – at Lehigh

09/28 – Howard

10/12 – at Mercer

2025 Princeton Football Schedule

09/20 – San Diego

09/27 – at Lafayette

10/11 – Mercer

2026 Princeton Football Schedule

09/19 – at Bryant

09/26 – Lafayette

10/10 – at Wagner

2027 Princeton Football Schedule

09/18 – Lehigh

09/25 – at Lafayette

10/09 – Wagner

2028 Princeton Football Schedule

09/16 – at Lehigh

09/23 – Monmouth

10/07 – at Howard

2029 Princeton Football Schedule