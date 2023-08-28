Lafayette updates future football schedules through 2026

The Lafayette Leopards have updated their future football schedules through the 2026 season, according to their 2023 football media guide.

Lafayette previously released their future schedules through the 2025 season, which we covered last year. The tentative schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons has undergone one change, however.

The Leopards were previously scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2025 with the Robert Morris Colonials, but that has been replaced with a series against the Stonehill Skyhawks. Lafayette is now scheduled to host Stonehill at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 28, 2024 and visit the Skyhawks at W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Mass., on Sept. 6, 2025.

For the 2026 season, two of Lafayette’s non-conference matchups were previously announced. The Leopards will play at the UConn Huskies in their season-opener on Sept. 5 and will also visit the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 26.

Previously unannounced non-conference matchups for Lafayette in 2026 include the Marist Red Foxes at home on Sept. 12, Columbia Lions on the road on Sept. 26, and Wagner Seahawks at home on Nov. 7. There appears to be an error or date conflict with the Columbia game, however, as Princeton lists their game against Lafayette as Sept. 26.

Lafayette is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The game will be streamed live by NEC Front Row at 6:00pm ET.

Future Lafayette Football Schedules