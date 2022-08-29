Lafayette to play at Bowling Green and Army in 2025

The Lafayette Leopards will play at the Bowling Green Falcons and at the Army Black Knights in 2025, according to their 2022 football media guide.

The matchups against Bowling Green and Army are two of six non-conference contests that Lafayette will play during the 2025 season. Lafayette will open the season against Bowling Green at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

Lafayette’s contest against Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., is slated for Saturday, Oct. 18, which is Week 8 of the 2025 season.

The four other non-conference contests for the Leopards in 2025 were also previously unannounced. Following the season-opener at Bowling Green, Lafayette will travel for a road contest against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Following their Patriot League opener at the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday, Sept. 13, the Leopards open their home schedule at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa., with consecutive games against Ivy League opponents. The Columbia Lions visit on Saturday, Sept. 20, and they are followed by the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Lafayette’s sixth and final non-conference game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15 on the road against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

As previously mentioned, Lafayette will open Patriot League action in 2025 on the road against Georgetown. Other road conference contests include Holy Cross on Oct. 25 and Lehigh on Nov. 22.

Lafayette will host Patriot League foes Fordham (Oct. 4), Bucknell (Nov. 1), and Colgate (Nov. 8) at Fisher Stadium in 2025.

Below is Lafayette’s complete schedule for the 2025 season (subject to change):

08/30 – at Bowling Green

09/06 – at Robert Morris

09/13 – at Georgetown*

09/20 – Columbia

09/27 – Princeton

10/04 – Fordham*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – at Army

10/25 – at Holy Cross*

11/01 – Bucknell*

11/08 – Colgate*

11/15 – at Sacred Heart

11/22 – at Lehigh*

